Impulse Try With Remi Bader's Glam Deals Are Here: Shop Her Livestream Now!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready to get your shop on with TikTok's Remi Bader? Because we sure are.

During yesterday's Impulse Try with Remi Bader, the curve model helped us fill our closet with stylish finds, and today, she's talking all things glam with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan!

Whether your skin, hair or nails could use some TLC or you have a few beauty lovers on your gift-giving list, the TikTok star has you covered. She rounded up deals on Reza's haircare line, Instyler hair tools, Olive & June mani sets and more self-care essentials just in time for the holidays!

Make sure to tune into the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT today to catch the latest live episode of Impulse Try with Remi Bader! At at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, you can catch the curve model serve up deals on Bravo's Facebook Page and Xfinity X1 & Flex. The episode can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app tomorrow in case you can't watch Remi live.

Below, we rounded up Remi's deals on the glam essentials you need in your life!