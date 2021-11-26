Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Has Seriously Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 90% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Think you've already scored the best deals out there? Think again. Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday sale has some of the craziest deals we've seen yet. Right now you can take an extra 40% off already reduced prices. You can even find items on sale for up to 90% off! Sound too good to be true? We assure you, it's not.
Whether you're looking to stock up on leggings or cold weather accessories, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. They even have a ton of cute jackets on sale right now for up to 70% off. Our favorite deals? This $118 button front Madewell dress for just $10 right now, and this Michael Kors peacoat for just $38. Talk about amazing!
So be sure to head on over to Nordstrom Rack right now to see all the insane deals for yourself. We rounded up a few we thought you might like. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Rima Leather Crossbody Bag
Looking for a new go-to bag that's great for travel or Christmas shopping? This leather crossbody bag from Kate Spade is it! It comes in this lovely cherrywood red and it's 55% off right now.
Free People Lullaby Rib Beanie
These Free People beanies will keep your head cozy and warm all throughout winter. It comes in five colors, and right now they're on sale for $8.
Michael Kors Double-Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat
This beautiful wool blend peacoat from Michael Kors is a must-have for your closet. It's classy, chic, and you can get it for as low as $38 right now!
Ugg Maksim Chukka Boot
This is one of the craziest deals yet! You can snag these suede chukka boots from Ugg for as low as $17 right now. We highly recommend getting these before they're all gone.
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat
This chic double-breasted peacoat from Thread and Supply features tortoiseshell buttons and button-tab cuffs. It comes in this perfect-for-fall and winter olive green, and it's on sale for just $18.
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Now's your chance to score Sweaty Betty's Super Sculpt Pocket leggings for a really low price. It comes in five colorful prints, and it's over 60% off right now.
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo Faux Fur Cheetah Scuff Slipper
For a limited time only, you can get these cozy faux fur cheetah slippers for 25% off. Hint hint: These would make amazing gifts!
Madewell V-Neck Button Front Sleeveless Dress (Plus)
This super cute button front dress from Madewell looks great on its own or worn underneath a cardigan. Right now, it's just $10. Such a steal!
Gevril Women's Astor Diamond Bracelet Watch
We weren't kidding when we said there were jaw-dropping deals! This two-tone rose gold watch from luxury watch brand, Gevril, features subtle diamond accents and an anti-reflective sapphire crystal. The original price is $2,795, but you can snag this for just $254. That's 90% off!
Ugg Faux Fur Headband
Looking for some cute and cozy cold weather accessories? We've got one for you right here. This faux fur headband from Ugg comes in white and black, and features a front knot detail that makes it extra chic. Right now it's only $20.
Melinda Maria A-Z Block Letter Pendant Necklace
Looking for a stocking stuffer that's sure to please? We highly recommend these block letter pendant necklaces. They're only $8 right now and you can also get it in rose gold.
