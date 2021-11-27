Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

No Date November? All The Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up This Month

From Shawnmila to Tayshia and Zac, November was a soul-crushing month for the hopeless romantics out there. Here's what we know about the celebrity couples that sadly called it quits this month.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Gabrielle Chung Nov 27, 2021 11:00 AMTags
BreakupsCouplesSister WivesCelebritiesKaia GerberCamila CabelloShawn MendesMarried at First SightBachelor NationTayshia Adams
So much for cuffing season! 

November proved to be a devastating month for celebrity breakups, with some of our favorite couples calling it off ahead of Thanksgiving. 

We saw some of these stars fall in love on reality shows, including Married at First SightThe Bachelorette, Sister Wives and My Unorthodox Life, or go from onscreen to IRL lovers—like Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline. But it turns out it just wasn't meant to be.

For Harmonizers, perhaps the saddest breakup of all was that of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who were together for more than two years. The music collaborators and longtime pals vowed to stay "best friends" in the wake of their split, but it remains to be seen how other recent exes will remain a part of each other's lives this holiday season. 

So, what went down between Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark? Or former It Couple Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

photos
2021 Celebrity Breakups

Take a look back at some of the most surprising celebrity breakups of November.

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Shawnmila fans were crushed on Nov. 17 when the singers announced that they've "decided to end our romantic relationship" after more than two years together. A source close to Camila later told E! News that Shawn had recently "initiated the conversation" about a breakup and the Fifth Harmony alum "agreed" it was for the best to part ways.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi

The model and Euphoria actor broke up after one year of dating, which included romantic moments in Malibu and an adorable couple's costume for Halloween last year. As a source told E! News on Nov. 18, "They split and it is amicable." 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

Tayshia and Zac found love on the 16th season of The Bachelorette, but called it quits less than a year after getting engaged on the ABC dating show. Though the two were spotted running the New York City marathon together earlier this month, Tayshia's rep confirmed to E! News on Nov. 22 that the pair "are no longer a couple." According to a source, Tayshia and Zac "haven't been getting along the last couple of months" and "decided it would be best to split."

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline

They may play lovers on Outer Banks, but Chase and Madelyn have gone their separate ways offscreen. E! News confirmed the split in early November, with a source saying that the pair "have been done for a while" and Madelyn is "just kind of living her single girl moment."

Noam Galai /Getty pictures
Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein

After more than nine years of marriage, My Unorthodox Life stars Batsheva and Ben announced their separation on Nov. 18. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible," they said in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram Stories. "There are no secret nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past nine years each in our own way."

A source close to the family told E! News that Batsheva, who wed Weinstein when she was 19 years old, is filing for divorce soon.

Instagram
Christine Brown and Kody Brown

Christine announced on Nov. 2 that she was leaving her husband, Kody, after 27 years of marriage. Their family dynamic has been captured on Sister Wives for more than 10 years, along with Kody's relationships with sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody wrote on social media. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine later spoke out to say the decision was a "long time coming," adding that she has "good and bad days" with Kody, who is the father of her six children.

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi

A rep for the beloved Married at First Sight couple confirmed their breakup to E! News on Nov. 22, after Bennett and Amelia quietly filed for divorce in Virginia on Oct. 14. It appears things remain friendly between the co-stars, as they still follow each other on Instagram.

