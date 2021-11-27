No Date November? All The Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up This Month

Watch : Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

So much for cuffing season!

November proved to be a devastating month for celebrity breakups, with some of our favorite couples calling it off ahead of Thanksgiving.

We saw some of these stars fall in love on reality shows, including Married at First Sight, The Bachelorette, Sister Wives and My Unorthodox Life, or go from onscreen to IRL lovers—like Outer Banks co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline. But it turns out it just wasn't meant to be.

For Harmonizers, perhaps the saddest breakup of all was that of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who were together for more than two years. The music collaborators and longtime pals vowed to stay "best friends" in the wake of their split, but it remains to be seen how other recent exes will remain a part of each other's lives this holiday season.

So, what went down between Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark? Or former It Couple Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi?