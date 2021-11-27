Black Friday Deals You Can Still Shop Today: Nordstrom, BaubleBar, Anthropologie & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've all heard of buyer's remorse, right? But, have you experienced the opposite? This is when you have regrets about the items you did not shop. It's always such a bummer to miss out on a good sale. Logging in the next day to see that the discount you planned to shop yesterday no longer applies is just such a bummer. If you missed out on Black Friday shopping or if you just want to check out more sales, don't worry because you're in luck.
There are some Black Friday sales that you can still shop today. We did all of the research for you, so all you have to do is browse and decide which deals are worth shopping for.
Beauty Sales
bareMinerals: Save 25% at bareMinerals with the promo code BFSALE (11/22-11/27); Save 30% sitewide (11/28- 11/29).
BeautyCounter: Take 15% off sitewide at BeautyCounter through 11/28.
Benefit Cosmetics: Use the promo code FRIYAY to save 30% on your Benefit Cosmetics purchase (11/21- 12/1).
Biossance: Take 30% off sitewide at Biossance.
Cocokind: Get a 25% discount sitewide at Cocokind (11/24-11/29).
ColourPop: Get 30% off at Colourpop and up to 50% off collab products through 12/1.
Dermstore: Use the promo code BLACK to save 30% at Dermstore.
Dr. Brandt Skincare: Save 35% on everything from Dr. Brandt Skincare.
Elizabeth Arden: Apply the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to save 25% at Elizabeth Arden.
Elemis: Save 30% on Elemis products when you use the promo code CELEBRATION at checkout.
Fekkai: Save 30% sitewide at Fekkai through 11/30.
Fenty Beauty: Save 25% on everything from Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty, no code needed.
Foreo: Save up to 50% on Foreo cleansing devices.
Freck Beauty: Take 30% off sitewide at Freck Beauty (11/19-11/30).
Glamglow: Save 30% on everything at Glamglow, no promo code needed.
Glow Recipe: Save 20% on everything from Glow Recipe with the code Cyber through 11/29.
Grande Cosmetics: Save 30% sitewide at Grande Cosmetics (11/24-11/29).
Goop: Save 40% clothes, beauty, home, and wellness items at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
Honest: Use the code BF25 to save 25% on products from Jessica Alba's company Honest.
In Common Beauty: Take 40% off on everything at the celeb-approved brand In Common Beauty.
Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's (11/27-12/1).
Lancer Skincare: Save 20% on all full size Lancer Skincare products (11/19-11/28); Save 30% with the promo code CYBER30 (11/29); Save 25% with the promo code HOLIDAY25 (11/30-12/5).
Laneige: Get a 25% discount at Laneige when you use the promo code BFSALE at checkout.
Lancome: Save 25% sitewide at Lancome through 11/29.
LookFantastic: Use the code BLACK to save 25% at LookFantastic (11/19-11/28); Use the code CYBER to get a 25% discount (11/29-2/1).
Kylie Cosmetics: Save 40% on lip products and 30% on sitewide on Kyle Jenner's brand's Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 30% sitewide at MAC Cosmetics.
Make Up Forever: Take 50% off the cult favorite Make Up Forever Ultra HD Foundation through 11/30.
Merit: Take 20% off sitewide at Merit, no promo code necessary (11/26-11/29).
Murad: Save 30% sitewide at Murad.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
R+Co: Get 25% off R+Co hair products with the code HAIR25; Get 30% off when you spend $100+ and use the promo code HAIR30; Get 35% off when you spend $175+ and use the promo code HAIR35.
Pat McGrath Labs: Get 25% off when you spend $50 at Pat McGrath Labs; 30% off when you spend $150+; 35% off when you spend $250+.
Sephora: Get jaw-dropping deals at Sephora from Fenty Beauty, Clinique, Urban Decay, and more of your favorite brands.
SkinStore: Use the code BLACK to save 30% at SkinStore (11/19-11/28); Use the code CYBER to save 25% (11/29-12/1).
The Skinny Confidential: Get a 25% sitewide discount at The Skinny Confidential (11/26-11/29).
Spongelle: Use the code BLACK35 to save 35% at Spongelle.
St. Tropez: Get major discounts on St. Tropez tanning products.
Supergoop: Use the promo code CYBER2021 to save 20% on Supergoop products through 11/29.
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% at Tan-Luxe (11/24-11/30).
Tatcha: Use the promo code CYBER21 to take 20% off your Tatcha order (11/22-12/1).
Tower 28: Take 20% off sitewide at Tower 28, plus get a free 4oz SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50 (11/26-11/29).
Volition Beauty: Get 30% sitewide at Volition Beauty through 11/29.
Youth to the People: Save 20% on all your favorite Youth to the People products, no promo code needed (11/22-11/29).
Fashion Sales
8 Other Reasons: Save 40% on your purchase from 8 Other Reasons, no promo code needed (11/25-11/28); Save 50% sitewide (11/29-11/30).
Abercrombie: Save 30% sitewide at Abercrombie through 11/29.
Adidas: Save up to 50% sitewide at Adidas.
Anthropologie: Take 30% off regular-priced items and an extra 30% off sale items at Anthropologie (11/24-11/28).
Away Luggage: Save up to 40% from 11/22-11/29 at Away Luggage.
BaubleBar: Save 30% sitewide at BaubleBar (11/22-11/30).
Bandier: Get a 30% discount on activewear at Bandier.
Balance Athletica: Save up to 70% at Balance Athletica until 11/29.
Betsey Johnson: Get 30% off Betsey Johnson with code BETSEY30 until 11/27 and 35% off with code BETSEY35 (11/28-11/30).
Beyond Yoga: Get a 30% discount sitewide from Beyond Yoga (11/23-11/29).
Birdy Grey: Save up to 75% on dresses sitewide at Birdy Grey.
Carbon38: Use the code ENJOY30 to take 30% at Carbon38 (11/22-11/29).
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% at Coach Outlet through 12/1.
Dolce Vita: Take 35% off at Dolce Vita with code BLACKFRIDAY35 until 11/27 and 40% off with code CYBER40 (11/28-11/29).
Goop: Save 40% clothes, beauty, home, and wellness items at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
Gymshark: Save up to 70% on activewear from Gymshark.
Hanky Panky: Over 300 styles will be on sale during The Hanky Panky Black Friday Sale Event (11/24- 12/1).
Hatch: Save 25% sitewide at Hatch, no promo code needed (11/24-11/29).
Everlane: Save up to 30% on Everlane's top winter styles (11/24-11/29).
Girlfriend Collective: Save 30% on everything Girlfriend Collective through 11/29.
Good American: Use the promo code BF25 to get a 25% discount from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
Gorjana: Spend $150 on jewelry at Gorjana, Save $25, Spend $250, Save $50, Spend $450, Save $100. No code needed. (11/24-11/29).
JW PEI: Save 12% sitewide at JW PEI with the promo code JWBLK12 (11/12-11/27); Save 20% on bestsellers with the code JWCB20 (11/28-12/2).
J.Crew: Save 40% on your J.Crew purchase (11/23-11/29).
Lee Jeans: Use the code BFRI25 to take 40% off at Lee Jeans (11/24-11/28); Use the code CMON25 to save up to 50% + take an extra 25% off (11/29-11/30).
Lezat: Save 40% at the celeb-worn clothing brand Lezat.
Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's (11/27-12/1).
Madewell: Use the promo code OHJOY to save 30% sitewide at Madewell until 11/28.
Michael Kors: Save 25% on your purchase and get an additional 60% off sale items at Michael Kors.
New Balance: Save 20% on select styles from New Balance.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
Old Navy: Take 50% off your Old Navy order with styles starting at $2.50 (11/26-11/29).
Onzie: Get a 60% discount at Onzie.
PrettyLittleThing: Get up to 60% off everything at PrettyLittleThing.
Princess Polly: Save 25% sitewide at Princess Polly (11/24-11/28).
Puma: Save up to 50% at Puma through 11/29.
Pura Vida Bracelets: Take 50% off sitewide at Pura Vida (11/23-11/27); Save 50% sitewide and get free shipping (11/28-11/30).
Redbubble: Use the promo code CYBER5 to save 20-60% at Redbubble.
Reebok: Use the promo code CYBRWEEK to save 35% sitewide at Reebok + get an extra 50% off sale items.
Saylor: Use the promo code BF21 to take an extra 20% Saylor's sale styles (11/23-11/29).
Shopbop: Save up to 50% during Shopbop's Designer Sale.
shopDisney: Take 20% off sitewide at shopDisney, plus get free shipping when you spend $75+ (11/24-11/27).
Studs: Take 25% off at Studs (11/23-11/28).
ThirdLove: Save 60% on select ThirdLove items (11/19-11/28) and 75% off (11/29).
Tory Burch: Take up to 50% off Tory Burch sale styles; get 30% off when you spend $250+.
White Fox Boutique: Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY to save 30% at White Fox Boutique (11/22-11/28); Use the code CYBER to take 30% off (11/28- 12/1).
Windsor: Save 20% at Windsor (11/25-11/26); Take 15% off $60, 20% off $90, 25% off $120 (11/27-11/28); Save 30% (11/29).
Home & Tech Sales
Allswell:Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to take 25% off (11/24-11/29); Use the code CYBERWEEK to take 20% off mattresses + 25% off everything else (11/30-12/6).
Anthropologie: Take 30% off regular-priced items and an extra 30% off sale items at Anthropologie (11/24-11/28).
Apple: Save $50 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and $290 on Apple Watches at Amazon.
Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through 11/29; Save 30% sitewide through 11/29.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on Bed Bath & Beyond's kitchen, bedding, and holiday deals.
Bose: Take $50 off the SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II until 11/29, $50 off the Bose Sleepbuds until 11/30, $80 off the Quiet Comfort Earbuds until 11/30.
Casper: Get 20% off Casper mattresses and 10% off everything else (11/20-11/24); Save up to 30% on bundles, 20% on mattresses, and 10% on everything else (11/25-11/30).
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy 20% off luxury bedding, sheets, and décor from Crane & Canopy with code "CHEER20" (11/23-11/30).
Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute until 11/27 and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until 12/4.
Goop: Save 40% clothes, beauty, home, and wellness items at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
Gravity Blankets: Save 40% on mattresses and 30% on blankets, robes, and masks from Gravity Blankets (11/22-11/30).
Home Depot: Take up to 25% off appliances, up to 30% off select wine & beverage coolers and 30% off select small appliances through 12/1.
Instant Pot: Get a $60 discount on the Instant Pot Duo at Amazon.
JBL: Take 72% off the JBL Club 700BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones and 64% off the JBL Club 950NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones until 12/7.
Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's (11/27-12/1).
Lowes: Get discounts on home decor, save up to $750 on major appliances, and take 40% off select tools at Lowes through 12/1.
My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 20% off premium bamboo sheets from My Sheets Rock when you use the promo code EPIC from (11/23-11/29).
Ninja: Save $20 on Ninja Air Fryers at Amazon.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
PBTeen: Use the promo code COZY to get an extra 30% off clearance items from PBTeen; get 20-25% off lounge seating.
Pottery Barn: Save 70% on thousands of items at Pottery Barn.
Pottery Barn Kids: Save up to 60% 100s of items from Pottery Barn Kids; Use the promo code COZY to get free shipping.
Nutribllet: Use the code GRAVY to save 25% sitewide at Nutribllet (11/22-12/2).
Our Place: Take up to $125 off when you shop at Our Place.
Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to 75% on your Saks Fifth Avenue order (11/25-11/30).
shopDisney: Take 20% off sitewide at shopDisney, plus get free shipping when you spend $75+ (11/24-11/27).
Society6: Take up to 50% off sitewide at Society6 (11/21-11/30).
SodaStream: Take $40 off the new Terra sparkling water mater from SodaStream (11/21-12/4).
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi (11/21-11/29).
Walmart: Get major discounts on furniture, electronics, and more at Walmart.
Wayfair: Take up to 80% off Wayfair and get free shipping (11/25-11/29).
West Elm: Save 70% on in-stock, ready to ship items from West Elm.
Fitness & Wellness Sales
Adidas: Save up to 50% sitewide at Adidas.
Balance Athletica: Save up to 70% at Balance Athletica until 11/29.
Bandier: Get a 30% discount on activewear at Bandier.
Beyond Yoga: Get a 30% discount sitewide from Beyond Yoga (11/23-11/29).
Bowflex: Bring happy and healthy into your home with $400 off the VeloCore 22 and $300 off the Treadmill 10 from Bowflex. Offers include a free mat and free shipping.
Brrrn: Use the code CYBRRR for $50 off Brrrn Boards + Bundles through 11/29.
Carbon38: Use the code ENJOY30 to take 30% at Carbon38 (11/22-11/29).
Dame: Save 20% on toys, tools, and more to get in touch with yourself from Dame.
Ella Paradis: Use the promo code black to save 75% (11/21-11/26) and 85% (11/27-11/30) at Ella Paradis. Use the code CYBER to get 75% off (12/1-12/6).
Goop: Save 40% clothes, beauty, home, and wellness items at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
Girlfriend Collective: Save 30% on everything Girlfriend Collective through 11/29.
Gymshark: Save up to 70% on activewear from Gymshark.
Horizon Fitness: Get 10% off ellipticals through 11/30.
Lelo: Get up to 60% off sex toys from Lelo.
The Mirror: Take $500 off The Mirror package plus free delivery ($750 value) For the best price of the year through 11/29.
MYXFITNESS: Use the promo code GEARUP250 for $250 off MYXFITNESS exercise bikes, plus shipping shipping and assembly ($200 value) and a free stabilizer mat ($65 value).
New Balance: Save 20% on select styles from New Balance.
Nutribllet: Use the code GRAVY to save 25% sitewide at Nutribllet through 12/2.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
Onzie: Get a 60% discount at Onzie.
Puma: Save up to 50% at Puma through 11/29.
Reebok: Use the promo code CYBRWEEK to save 35% sitewide at Reebok + get an extra 50% off sale items.
Schwinn: Get major discounts on Schwinn exercise bikes during the Schwinn Fall Sale.
SHEFIT: Use the promo code 30FORYOU to save 30% on all SHEFIT products (including the legendary sports bra) and get free shipping.
SoulCycle: Take $600 off the SoulCycle at-home bike, which brings the bike down to $1,900 from $2500! And, as always, includes free shipping and assembly (11/15-12/24).
Spanx: Save 20% on everything at Spanx.
Tempo: Get a $500 discount on the Tempo Studio Starter Package with the promo code SAVEBIG.
Therabody: Take up to $300 off Therabody devices, including the Theragun.
Women's Health Men's Health: Save $100 on the Women's Health Men's Health Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike.
Virtruvi: Save 30% sitewide diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi (11/21-11/29).
