Aaron Rodgers Backtracks on "COVID Toe" Claim By Displaying Feet in Press Conference

Aaron Rodgers isn't dragging his feet when it comes to clearing up the latest rumor.
We never thought we'd say this, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback just held up his bare feet at a press conference. Rodgers, 37, was attempting to dispel rumors that he was experiencing "COVID toe" after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Although the Centers for Disease Control does not list toe-related injuries as common symptoms of COVID-19, some dermatologists have suggested that some COVID-19 patients may have "discoloration and swelling on their feet," according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. "COVID toes can also cause blisters, itch or pain. Some people develop painful raised bumps or areas of rough skin," per the website.
Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 23, sharing that he "didn't have any lingering effects, other than COVID toe."
However, some thought it was unclear whether he was joking or serious about the claim. So, Rodgers addressed the online chatter during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to ESPN.
"I'm glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions on my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can," Rodgers said, while displaying his feet for the camera. "Oh, oh there's no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise. No, that's actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe."
Per the outlet, he fractured his toe after his 10-day quarantine, as he prepared for a Packers game against the Seahawks on Nov. 14.
Rodgers added that he did "get a kick out of reading that article" that took his "COVID toe" line as truth. "That was very, very interesting, but no I had never heard of COVID toe before," he said. "Pat made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it's worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue."
The football player has faced scrutiny after confirming he was unvaccinated against COVID-19, despite previously saying he was "immunized." After testing positive, Rodgers said he "didn't lie in the initial press conference" because "it was the truth."
"Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, 'Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther,'" he said on another episode of the Pat McAfee Show. "I am somebody who is a critical thinker. If you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body.'"
Fiancée Shailene Woodley also came to his defense to deny that he had broken his quarantine, slamming the "obsessed sport and s--tty media" for claiming Rodgers had been spotted out and about.