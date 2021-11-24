Aaron Rodgers Backtracks on "COVID Toe" Claim By Displaying Feet in Press Conference

Watch : Shailene Woodley Defends Fiance Aaron Rodgers Amid COVID Scandal

Aaron Rodgers isn't dragging his feet when it comes to clearing up the latest rumor.

We never thought we'd say this, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback just held up his bare feet at a press conference. Rodgers, 37, was attempting to dispel rumors that he was experiencing "COVID toe" after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Although the Centers for Disease Control does not list toe-related injuries as common symptoms of COVID-19, some dermatologists have suggested that some COVID-19 patients may have "discoloration and swelling on their feet," according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. "COVID toes can also cause blisters, itch or pain. Some people develop painful raised bumps or areas of rough skin," per the website.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 23, sharing that he "didn't have any lingering effects, other than COVID toe."

However, some thought it was unclear whether he was joking or serious about the claim. So, Rodgers addressed the online chatter during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to ESPN.