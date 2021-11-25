Ulta's Black Friday Sale: Snag $10 Deals on Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit Cosmetics & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty lovers, get excited! Ulta's Black Friday Sale is happening now. This year, there are some crazy deals that you don't want to miss out on.

Whether you're looking to refresh your makeup stash for the holidays or searching for the perfect gift to give your friends, Ulta has it all. Right now, you can score full sized mascaras for just $10 from must-have brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Tarte, It Cosmetics, Clinique and more. Not only that, select lipsticks, lip glosses, lip oils and lip balms from Kylie Cosmetics, BareMinerals, Nars and more are only $10 as well.

As if that weren't exciting enough, Urban Decay's highly-rated Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette is also on sale for just $27! Clearly, there's no better time to shop.

We rounded up a few items we think are worth getting during Ulta's Black Friday Sale. Check those out below.