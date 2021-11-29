Relive Carrie Bradshaw's Fashion Evolution on Sex and the City

Watch : Necessary Realness: "SATC" Is Back in New York

Carrie Bradshaw may easily be one of the most fabulously dressed characters in television history.

Over the course of Sex and the City's original six-season run, Carrie, played by the incredible Sarah Jessica Parker, wore everything from chic Manolo Blahnik heels to off-the-runway couture dresses. Carrie's fierce fashion didn't stop, as the blond writer rocked several jaw-dropping looks in the show's follow-ups films, Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2. (Shout-out to her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in the first film).

And it seems that this fashion legacy will Carrie—sorry, we just had to—into the SATC revival series, And Just Like That..., which premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max. For instance, SJP was spotted filming a scene while wearing a stunning baby blue bodycon dress by Norma Kamali. This look was very reminiscent of some of the daring dresses Carrie wore in the original series.