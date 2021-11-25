Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Nail Impressions of Britney Spears, Cher and More

Watch : Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson's Music Battle!

The tables—or rather, chairs—have turned for Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.

While the two powerhouse singers are used to judging musical performances on The Voice, they are going head-to-head in a sing-off on Monday's premiere of That's My Jam, a new NBC game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

In a preview of the series' "Sneak Episode," Ariana and Kelly show off their vocal prowess in a round of Mixtape Medley Showdown, covering a variety of random songs from iconic pop divas.

Though Ariana has proven in the past that she can just about mimic anyone from Christina Aguilera to Shakira, it's clear that she senses some tough competition from Kelly. As the "thank u, next" vocalist quips right before the taking the stage, "I'm done for."

Ariana kicks off the challenge with a spot-on rendition of Britney Spears' "Oops… I Did It Again," before Kelly—as the former Nickelodeon star predicted—follows with an equally impressive cover of Shania Twain's "Any Man of Mine."