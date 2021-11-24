G-Eazy Mourns the Death of His Mother With Heartfelt Tribute

Watch : G-Eazy Compares Himself to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

G-Eazy is mourning the loss of his mother.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the "Me, Myself & I" rapper posted a collection of photos and a voicemail from his late mother, artist Suzanne Olmsted, alongside a moving tribute to "my queen, my hero, my everything… my mom" on Instagram.

Stating that he was in "shock," G-Eazy explained that his "tears won't stop" ever since learning she died. The singer (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) didn't disclose when or how she passed away.

"My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts," he wrote. "There's no safe place to hide and there's no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn't hurt. The pain is enormous."

However, despite his own grief, he said that knowing his mom was no longer in any pain brought him a sense of "peace."

Calling Olmsted "the definition of super-human," G-Eazy said he came to respect and admire his mother's strength and tenacity as he gradually learned more about her throughout his life.