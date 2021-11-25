Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance Heats Up With Stylish LA Date Night

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Give Pete Davidson a HICKEY?!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles during their recent dinner date.

On Sunday, the reality star and comedian enjoyed a private dinner at the trendy restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Photographers spotted the pair as they got into a car, where they proceeded to giggle as they drove off.

For the occasion, Kim looked trendy as ever in a leather skirt, matching pants and a long-sleeve shirt, while Pete wore a more relaxed look comprised of a T-shirt, baseball cap and jeans. And though it's hard to tell for sure, the King of Staten Island star seemed to be sporting a hickey on his neck.

Neither Kim nor Pete has commented on their romance, but a source previously told E! News, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes."

Though Kim is keeping her cards close to the vest, the insider added that the mother of four is enjoying her time with Pete. "She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him," the source shared. "Kim is smitten over him and it's very exciting to her."