This Is Us Teases a Tearful Goodbye in Heartwarming Season 6 Trailer

Saying goodbye is never easy to do. So yes, we're already weeping over the This Is Us season six trailer.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, NBC released the official first look at the critically acclaimed drama's final season, and it included everything from the series' most tear-jerking moments to teases of what's to come for the Pearson family. NBC didn't hold back, as the trailer opened with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) grappling with her Alzheimer's diagnosis.

"I'm losing my memory," she shares as fond scenes with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the Big Three and more flash across the screen. "Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out."

This quote reminds us that, while This Is Us' story may be coming to a close, we're lucky to have the memory of this incredible TV journey. So what will the final chapter bring for Rebecca, Jack, Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown)?