Peter Thomas Roth Black Friday Sale: Score 30% Off Sitewide

Get your glow on and save big while stocking up on masks, acne-fighting products, eye creams, moisturizers and more.

By Emily Spain Nov 26, 2021 1:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Skincare lovers rejoice!

Today only, you can score 30% off Peter Thomas Roth's site during their Black Friday Sale and stock up on all of your fave skincare products! Exclusions apply. Whether you need a new hydrating moisturizer for the winter months or are dealing with breakouts or simply want to try out the brand's most iconic products loved by TikTok and skincare gurus everywhere, now is your chance!

To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up our top 10 favorite Peter Thomas Roth products below!

Goodbye Acne Complete Acne Treatment Gel

Take it from us, this treatment gel really works! Packed with 2% salicylic acid to help clears active acne and prevent future breakouts, plus 1% time-released microencapsulated retinol and vitamin C to help with post-acne marks, this is a multi-tasking product you're definitely going to want to add to your cart ASAP. It has done wonders for our acne!

$42
$29
Peter Thomas Roth

24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Every self-care routine needs these luxurious 24K gold eye patches that work to lift, firm and moisturize the skin around your eyes. 

$75
$53
Peter Thomas Roth

Therapeutic Sulfur Mask

Give your pores some TLC with this medicated masque! It's infused with 10% sulfur, plus purifying kaolin and bentonite clays to dry blemishes, unclog pores and exfoliate skin all at the same time.

$52
$36
Peter Thomas Roth

PRO Strength Microdermabrasion Blackhead Eliminator

We all have blackheads, but thankfully, Peter Thomas Roth has a solution to get rid of the peskiest of blackheads and blemishes. This skin savior utilizes triple-action exfoliation and kaolin and bentonite clays to help decongest pores and leave skin looking clearer and smoother.

$68
$48
Peter Thomas Roth

Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener

This TikTok-approved eye treatment is an absolute must! Get one for yourself, your mom, you grandma, your uncle and everyone on your list whose eyes reveal how tired they are. Without wasting much time, this eye product instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth skin around the eyes while temporarily reducing the look for crow's feet, fine lines and under-eye puffiness.

$38
$27
Peter Thomas Roth

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

A tiny bit of this moisturizer is like giving your skin a huge glass of water! Featuring three types of hyaluronic acid, it will have your skin looking and feeling hydrated AF without weighing it down.

$52
$36
Peter Thomas Roth

Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Your cleanser is one of the most important parts of your skincare routine! This anti-aging gel not only cleanses skin, but it helps to dissolve makeup, remove excess oil, exfoliate and address texture concerns.

$39
$27
Peter Thomas Roth

Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads

Get glowing, radiant skin thanks to these at-home peel pads featuring Peter Thomas Roth's 20% proprietary solution of alpha, beta and gamma acids, plus amino acids and botanical extracts and anti-oxidants.

$45
$32
Peter Thomas Roth

Mask-A-Holic 5-Piece Kit ($182 Value)

Whether you give this amazing value set of masks to the skincare lover on your list or the guy who takes his self-care routine seriously, they are sure to love and appreciate this kit!

$75
$53
Peter Thomas Roth

Max Matte Shine Control Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45

Even though it might be cloudy, snowing or raining where you're at, don't forget to lather up in some SPF every single day! This sunscreen has shine control technology to help you stay protected without looking oily.

$34
$24
Peter Thomas Roth

Still in the mood to shop and save? Check out Sephora's Black Friday Sale!

