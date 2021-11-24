How Chrishell Stause Reacted to Ex Justin Hartley's Marriage to Sofia Pernas

Chrishell Stause is putting the past behind her.
In the latest season of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix Wednesday, Nov. 24, the celebrity real estate agent shared her feelings about the news that her ex-husband Justin Hartley had married his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. During a lunch outing with girlfriends Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell keeps it real when asked if she'd heard the This Is Us star's news.
"I feel like the world heard that," she told the women.
In a separate confessional, the 40-year-old elaborated on her feelings. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best. You know, I think that actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."
Chrishell and Justin, 44, tied the knot in 2017, and the real estate mogul said she was "blindsided" when the actor filed for divorce in 2019. Fans got a deeper look at the aftermath of the split during season three of the Netflix series. In July, Chrishell spoke exclusively to E! News about the next phase of her life.
"I feel like it was a crazy year," she shared. "Last year with the lockdown and everything, I really spent that time to heal, and that's when I started writing the book. I really do feel like I'm living my best life and that's the book I wrote that's coming out. It's Under Construction because living my best life took a little work and it's true. But now, I really feel like I can celebrate this journey that I've had." Her book is slated for release in early 2022.
She continued, "It has been such a journey to finally get to this place where I feel like I found my voice and I just felt so happy and grateful for everything," she shared. "I'm not gonna take any of this for granted."
Chrishell also has another reason to look forward to the future. In July she confirmed her relationship with boss, Jason Oppenheim. However, fans may be disappointed to know that their relationship won't play out on-screen during this season.
Season four of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.