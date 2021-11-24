Is Kathy Hilton Returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She Says...

Watch : Kathy Hilton Talks "Paris in Love" & Wedding Preparation

It didn't take long for Kathy Hilton to become a fan favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The socialite mother to Paris Hilton and half-sister of RHOBH O.G. Kyle Richards joined the show as a "friend of" in season 11, but now that the explosive reunion has come and gone, fans can't help but be curious about Kathy's fate for next season as she hasn't confirmed (or denied!) whether she plans to return.

Allow her to explain.

"The reason I'm not back yet is I've just been doing a wedding," Kathy exclusively told E! News on Tuesday, Nov. 23, referring to Paris' three-day nuptials. "Everybody speculates and all that, but I've been busy and haven't had a chance to really focus and talk with my team and see, you know, what's going on."

A source previously told E! News that filming for season 12 was already underway, but there's always time Kathy to bring her hilarious antics back to the group, right?