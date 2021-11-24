Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Marriage Is "Over" as She Plans to File for Divorce

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

When Tori Spelling shared her 2021 family Christmas card on Instagram, people couldn't help but notice someone was missing. Again. It was her husband, Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained in the comments that the actor was "filming his new feature film" in his native Canada when the photo was taken. The movie, My Fake Boyfriend, was filmed over the summer. Tori's post and response did little to quell ongoing breakup rumors that have swirled for much of the year, and a subsequent post that showed personalized Christmas stockings for only Tori and the pair's five children, fueled them further.

"The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now," a source close to the actress told E! News. "Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first."