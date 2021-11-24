Hawkeye Introduces a Major Marvel Character

Watch : Vera Farmiga Talks Transition From Horror to "Hawkeye"

Did you feel that?

Hawkeye's Nov. 23 episode two introduced a new character who got fans' hearts pumping—and had viewers watching that final scene on repeat. In "Hide and Seek," Clint, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), helps Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) cut free from the Tracksuit mafia and a real-life murder mystery.

A certain someone has ordered the gang members to bring Hawkeye to her. They bring him to a warehouse and Kate attempts to rescue him. Things don't go as planned and they both end up trapped in the building. Loud, pounding music and a red light eerily creep out from a corner, where a woman is listening to music on a speaker. She feels the vibrations of the bass and only stares at the gang member when they tell her of their conquest. This is our introduction to the show's newest character, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), also known as the superhero Echo.