Jennifer Garner's Cat "Pooped His Pants" and Her Reaction Is Hilariously Purrfect

Jennifer Garner is experiencing one of the many unique joys of being a pet parent.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the 13 Going On 30 star posted a hilarious video on Instagram of herself giving her cat Moose a bath after he "pooped his pants."

Calling poor Moose "befouled" by his embarrassing predicament, Jennifer lifted the fluffy white cat into the sink and began the dreaded and delightfully ridiculous experience that fellow cat owners know all too well.

Despite the hilarity of the situation, Jennifer tried to let Moose keep a shred of his dignity. "I've never met a nicer cat than this cat," she remarked, "which is why I feel badly making fun of what's happened to his butt."

While Moose initially appeared OK with a quick rinse—even letting Jennifer move his head up and down while she sang him nursery rhymes—his tone changed after she applied shampoo to his rear end, causing him to shoot straight out of the sink and latch onto her jeans for safety.