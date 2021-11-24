BLACKPINK's Lisa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Watch : BLACKPINK Breaks Barriers With Historic First BBMA Nomination

A member of BLACKPINK is coming face to face with coronavirus.

Lisa, one of the four members of the award-winning South Korean girl group, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the New York Times reported, citing a statement her production company, YG Entertainment, sent to Korean news organizations. E! News has reached out to YG Entertainment for comment.

No further details regarding the 24-year-old performer's diagnosis were shared. Meanwhile, the other members of the group—Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé—were said to be awaiting test results, YG Entertainment said in its statement, per the New York Times. However, they were reportedly not listed as close contacts.

The women have not yet addressed Lisa's diagnosis on social media, but that hasn't stopped fans from showering the comment section of Lisa's Instagram account with love.

One fan wrote, "Lisa get well soon we love you you're strong as always."