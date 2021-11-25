Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Lululemon Black Friday Finds That Are Too Good To Be True

The activewear brand's biggest sale of the year is here! You're not freaking out, we're freaking out.

There's a lot of things we're thankful for this year, but Lululemon's Black Friday specials are at the top of our list today!

Through 11/28, enjoy insane markdowns on all categories, including hero products like the Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight and Align Bra. Besides treating yourself to some new fits, we suggest using this opportunity to save big on gifts for the fitness lovers on your list. 

Since there are so many great finds included in Lululemon's Black Friday, we rounded up the products we think are definite "add to cart" moments. 

Scroll below to get your shop on!

read
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight

With a four-way stretch and Lycra® fibre to help with shape retention, we won't judge you if you buy more than two pairs of these classic leggings for yourself. Who knows when they'll go on sale again!

$98
$69
Lululemon

Align Bra

Designed for low-impact activities, this buttery soft and lightweight bra will have you looking and feeling stylish and confident at your next workout class.

$58
$39
Lululemon

Ebb to Train Bra

This bra is a must! It really has the girls in mind with removable cups and minimal seams to reduce chafe.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Pace Breaker Lined Short

These multi-sport shorts are type of shorts that you'll want to wear on repeat. They're functional, lightweight and will have you feeling good on your run or during a training session.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Beyond the Studio Jogger

Wear these stylish joggers post-workout or on a day full of errands thanks to their comfy, sweat-wicking construction.

$118
$79
Lululemon

Power Thru High-Rise Tight

Made with training sessions in mind, these flattering and supportive tights have features like side drop-in pockets and a continuous drawcord.

$128
$99
Lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0

Designed for training and running, this handsome hoodie has Silverescent™ technology to help inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

$98
$69
Lululemon

In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra

With adjustable straps and built-in molded cups, this bra provides the shape and coverage your girls deserve.

$68
$39
Lululemon

Core Backpack 2.0 20L

This sleek backpack offers back support thanks to a curved panel, plus plenty of interior and exterior pockets. The best part? An expandable pocket for your sweaty gear.

$158
$99
Lululemon

Align™ Tank Top

Breathable yet form-fitting, this beloved tank is a must for the fitness-loving gal on the go. We always reach for ours when it's time to get our sweat on!

$58-$68
$49
Lululemon

Ready for more deals? Check out the best Black Friday deals from A-Z!

