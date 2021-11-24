"Welcome to the Halls of Ivy" with Beyoncé's New Adidas x Ivy Park Drop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Christmas is coming early this year! As if we weren't already looking forward to the holidays, Beyoncé just teased a brand new collection for Adidas x Ivy Park and it's giving us all the prep school vibes.

On Instagram, Ivy Park posted a series of photos centered around the "Halls of Ivy." One has Queen Bey welcoming us to the Halls wearing a fabulous plaid blazer dress, while another showcases its bright green emblem.

What exactly is it? Is it a country club? A prep school? Truth be told, there's not a ton of information out just yet. But the landing page of the campaign does state, "the Halls welcome everyone," while another post of Beyoncé in a striking neon green tennis getup urges us to "join now."

Well, whatever it ends up being, we can't wait for the collection to drop. And apparently we're not the only ones. Numerous comments are already saying, "Take my money now!" and we're right there with them.