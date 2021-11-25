See Darren Criss, Hoda Kotb and More Stars at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch : "The Voice" Coaches Share Thanksgiving Must-Haves!

It's not Thanksgiving until you spot some high-flying balloons.

The 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, an event where families from across the country gather around the TV to watch musical performances, decadent floats and so much more, took place Thursday, Nov. 25.

Hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, this year's celebration featured a star-studded guest list including Darren Criss, Nelly, Rob Thomas and Kelly Rowland.

Standing on Kinder Chocolate's carnival-themed float, Darren entertained the crowd with a rendition of the classic song..."I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," from his new album A Very Darren Crissmas. The Glee alum even busted out a kazoo for his performance!

In addition, Carrie Underwood gave a virtual performance of her song "Favorite Time of Year."

In addition, the casts of your favorite Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Wicked and the upcoming Annie Live! took over the streets of New York City with show-stopping performances.