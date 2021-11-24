Lacey Chabert Mourns Death of "Beautiful" Sister Wendy: "Our Hearts Are Shattered"

Watch : Blast From Interviews Past: "Mean Girls"

Lacey Chabert's family has suffered a sudden loss.

The Mean Girls actress shared the news that her older sister Wendy passed away in an Instagram post on Nov. 23. "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone," she wrote next to Wendy's senior class picture. "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever."

She continued, "The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much."

No details about Wendy's passing were shared. Fellow celebrities and Hallmark actors were quick to share their condolences.