Olivia Jade and Sister Bella Defend Mom Lori Loughlin From College Admissions Scandal Backlash

The family has slowly overcome the scandal. Lori has already made her acting comeback: She filmed season two of When Hope Calls, a spin-off of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, reprising her role of Abigail Stanton. The new season premieres on a different cable channel, GAC Family, on Dec. 18.

Olivia returned to YouTube, her main social media platform, in January—a month after she broke her silence about her parents' indictments on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk, during which the influencer apologized "for contributing to the social inequality" and dubbed herself a "poster child of white privilege." This fall, Olivia competed on Dancing With the Stars, placing eighth with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Bella has concentrated on screenwriting and is also taking acting classes. She told Olivia that the director of a stage play she's working on, who is also an actor, recalled to her a story about Lori being kind to him when he was a guest star on the original '80s and '90s sitcom Full House, on which Lori originated the fan-favorite character of Aunt Becky.

"He told me that he took what Mom taught him that day and emulates it on every single set he's on to make sure that whoever is there with him feels welcomed in that situation," she said. "I don't think one person who's ever worked with Mom can say something bad about her because she's genuinely the nicest person alive."