Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Here's What Nicki Minaj Really Thinks of Candiace Dillard's Singing Career on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett sees plenty of "Benefits" to her R&B career, but what does reunion host (and Grammy nominee) Nicki Minaj think? Watch the funny clip!

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 24, 2021 6:46 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesReal HousewivesBravoNicki MinajThe Real Housewives of PotomacNBCU
Watch: "RHOP": Nicki Minaj Gets Real With Candiace Dillard About Music

It's time for a Barbie Tingz moment of truth!

A sneak peek at part four of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, airing Sunday, Nov. 28, shows rapper Nicki Minaj taking her rightful throne next to the Housewives—and the "Chun Li" singer ready to ask the tough questions about Candiace Dillard's own music career

"Scale of one to 10, before that video came out, how successful do you think the song was going to be?" Nicki, acting as reunion host, asked the RHOP ladies of Candiace's single "Drive Back." 

Mia Thornton snapped, "Negative two." 

"From a place of hater-ation," Candiace quipped. 

Mia responded, "From a place of honesty, sorry." 

Karen Huger jumped in to assure Candiace that she "thought it was a nine," but Nicki laughed and called out Mia for thinking it was a "whack song" and not even listening to it. 

Karen added, "Look, Candiace can sing. It's a nine for effort, it's a nine for talent." 

photos
Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution

Candiace pointed out that her song has over half a million streams, and was "number 24" on the R&B Billboard chart and "number four on iTunes."

"No, this is important," Grammy-nominated Nicki stated. "And how long has it been out?" 

Bravo

Candiace explained, "Two months," to which Nicki just gave an interesting glance. 

You just have to watch the subtle shade for yourself! 

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion part 4 airs Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Lacey Chabert Mourns Death of "Beautiful" Sister Wendy

2

Gigi Hadid Steps Out After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

3
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Lacey Chabert Mourns Death of "Beautiful" Sister Wendy

2

Gigi Hadid Steps Out After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

3
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Blake Moynes Breaks Silence on Katie Thurston & John Hersey's Romance

5

Jimmie Allen's Newborn Baby Hospitalized After She "Stopped Breathing"