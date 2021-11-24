5 Things Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Can’t Live Without

We interviewed Emma Hernan because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's a new realtor in town! If you've been waiting to see what entrepreneur Emma Hernan will bring to the Oppenheim Group, fortunately the wait is over. You can catch Emma's long-awaited debut on Selling Sunset right now on Netflix. If you want to know a little bit more about Emma before you watch the new season, we've got you covered.

Being an entrepreneur, running her own food business, selling real estate and now Selling Sunset? That can be a lot to handle, but Emma still finds time to relax and unwind. "I love filling my tub, putting a face mask on and listening to podcasts about other female entrepreneurs," Emma told E!.

She also said she feels happiest when she's with her family. "They are the most important for me. I love going back to Boston to see them or having them visit me in Los Angeles," she shared.

Season four of Selling Sunset premieres today on Netflix, so be sure to check that out. With that, here are five things Emma can't live without.