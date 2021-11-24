John Travolta Shares Sweet Photo of “Beautiful Boy” Ben in Birthday Tribute

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

Picture perfect!

John Travolta celebrated his and Kelly Preston's son Benjamin's 11th birthday with a sweet new photo on Nov. 24. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy," John wrote. "Your dad adores you." In the picture, Ben sits in between John and his daughter Ella as they all smile for the camera. Ella took to the comments to celebrate her baby brother writing, "Happy Birthday Ben."

The Old Dogs actress also celebrated her baby brother in a separate post on her personal Instagram. "Happy Birthday Benjamin! The sweetest boy I know," she wrote. "You continue to teach me so much and brighten our lives. I love you."

In the photo, Ben holds on to a dog—while on a flight—and smiles for the camera, showing off just how much he has grown. John, 67, and his late wife Kelly—who passed away in July 2020—welcomed Ben a year and a half after the death of their 16-year-old son Jett.

Over the years, John has kept his youngest son largely out of the spotlight.