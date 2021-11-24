TikTok’s Stacey Pentland Dead at 37 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Family members and friends are mourning the loss of Stacey Pentland.



The mother of four, who gained a huge following on TikTok as she documented her battle with lymphoma on the platform, died on Nov. 18. Pentland was 37.



"It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that our beautiful Stacey passed away this afternoon at 20 to 2," a message posted to her TikTok last week read. "Can I ask you to respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."



Following the devastating news, many of Pentland's followers paid their respects and highlighted the impact she made on the social media platform.



"Those little videos each day [will] be sadly missed," one user wrote. "No more pain, anxiety and suffering for the beautiful woman I never met but felt like I knew." Another added, "There are no words, heartbroken for her and her family. Fly high, Stacey, the most incredible woman I've ever come across in my life."