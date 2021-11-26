15 QVC Black Friday Deals to Buy Now During Free Shipping Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know who needs to hear this, but you don't need to visit a store to shop the best Black Friday deals in town!
After celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday, QVC is kicking off one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year with a massive sale. And yes, everything you see on-air and online ships for free!
Whether you're looking for great skincare from Beekman 1802 and Peter Thomas Roth, or thoughtful presents like Cheryl's cookies and Dooney & Bourke handbags, QVC has all of your favorite brands.
And regardless of if you are shopping through their app, website or phone lines, QVC makes it easy to avoid jam-packed parking lots and long lines. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping and check out some great gift ideas below.
Peace Love World Indoor/ Outdoor Door Mat
Welcome old and new friends to your home with Peace Love World's sweet doormats. Whether you choose "Fa La Love," "Love Lives Here," "Blessed Home" or "My Happy Place," it will be hard for visitors not to smile before they step inside.
The Comfy Dream Light Quarter-Zip Wearable Blanket
QVC exclusive alert! The Comfy, which is a wearable blanket with a hood and front kangaroo pockets, goes everywhere you go including the kitchen, fireplace or great outdoors. More than 135 shoppers give this a 5-star rating. And yes, it's machine washable!
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Activity Tracker
Start 2022 on the right note with Fitbit's popular tool, which gives your mind and body the motivation needed to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. Save 33 percent off the QVC price during Black Friday weekend only.
Philips Norelco Electric Shaver Series 9000
More than 545 QVC shoppers gave this electric shaver a 5-star review because it's worth every dime. Whether wet or dry, the V-track precision blades deliver a close, comfortable shave for the man in your life. Trust us, he's going to thank you and want to use every single day.
Peter Thomas Roth Age Defying Must-Haves 4-Piece Kit
If you've ever wanted to experience the power of Peter Thomas Roth skincare, wait no more thanks to this must-have kit. The retinol fusion PM serum is worth the price of admission to this gift that will provide results quicker than you can say, "Ho, Ho, Ho."
Skechers GOwalk Classic Washable Knit Slip-On Shoes
Whether you're running errands, doing carpool or just lounging at home, Skechers' shoes have your back. These slip-on shoes include a soft, stretch knit top that embraces you in a comfy hug. Meanwhile, the cushioned bottom braces for each step.
Poo-Pourri Break-Apart Set of (5) 2oz. Bottles with Gift Boxes
Keep your bathroom smelling fresh and festive all year long with the gift of Poo-Pourri. These sweet-smelling bathroom deodorizers normally sell for $10 each making this deal a true steal.
G.I.L.I. Holiday Plush Animal Buddies
This holiday season, don't just purchase any stuffed animal. Instead, treat yourself to G.I.L.I's giant animal buddies that are soft, lovable, huggable and adorable.
Sperry Leather Saltwater Duck Boots
The weather outside is frightful, but your feet sure can look delightful with a pair of classic Sperry boots. These duck boots include faux fur trim, leather upper and microfleece lining to keep you cozy and warm wherever you travel this season.
Cheryl's 24 Piece Holiday Favorites Cookie Assortment
'Tis the season for holiday cookies! If you're looking to fill those stockings, wish lists and last-minute-gift closets, we recommend Cheryl's fresh and delicious desserts that include the always favorite buttercream-frosted cutout cookies.
TILI Try It, Love It 12-Piece Beauty Luxe Sample Box
Calling all skincare lovers! QVC Beauty is giving you 12 Days of Beauty (in a box!) to try and love. From Beekman 1802 and Peter Thomas Roth to Origins and Dr. Denese, this gift is a great way to try some of QVC's most popular brands.
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Crossbody
More than 900 QVC shoppers gave this crossbody a 5-star review because of its pebble finish, adjustable crossbody strap, top zip closure, front zip pocket and metal logo plate. Choose from 15 colors and prepare for an unforgettable gift.
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin S/3 18oz Country Inn Candle Set
Fill your home with the sweet scents of the holiday season with Harry Slatkin's powerful 4-wick candles. Honeycrisp Orchard, Honey Glazed Pear and Tree Farm Lane complete this candle set with a burn time up to 55 hours each.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Variegated Stripe Blanket
Whether you're sitting by the fireplace or cozying up for a holiday movie, make sure you have one of Barefoot Dreams' beloved blankets nearby. This weekend, QVC is offering more than 40% off select items.
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Essentials 4-pc Holiday Gift Set
Hi neighbor! This Beekman 1802 Essentials kit is the best way for new and old shoppers alike to experience the goat milk goodness. If you ask us, the bar soap alone is worth the entire price of the kit.
Still shopping? We found the best deals from Kohls' Black Friday sales event. Plus, see the greatest Black Friday sales at Nordstrom.