Steve Burton Says He Was "Let Go" From General Hospital Over Vaccine Mandate

Steve Burton said he was fired from General Hospital over the show's vaccine requirement.

The actor, who has played Jason Morgan off and on for nearly 30 years, spoke out on Instagram after his exit due to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

"Well, I know there's been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital," he began in his video, "and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go, because of the vaccine mandate."

Burton, 51, explained that he tried to remain onset through other methods: "I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don't think anybody should lose their livelihood over this."

He added that he'll "always be grateful" for his time on General Hospital. "I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you," Burton said. "I am excited to see what the future brings."