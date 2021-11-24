The Best Black Friday Home & Tech Deals 2021: Wayfair, Pottery Barn, Walmart, Apple, Dyson & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A lot of us are spending more time at home over the holidays. You might be looking around your place, forming some ideas for improvement. Or maybe you'll be at a loved one's home, getting some inspiration for design and home products. And if you're in the mood to redecorate or upgrade your home, now is the perfect time because there are so many amazing Black Friday deals on home and tech products.
We searched around for the best sales so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some can't-miss deals from Vitruvi, Walmart, Wayfair, Anthropologie, Dyson, Home Depot, Kohl's, Lowes and shopDisney, in addition to some of our other favorite stores. Make sure you bookmark this page because we will keep on updating this page with more savings.
Allswell: Use the code THANKFUL to save 20% at Allswell (11/9-11/23); Use the code BLACKFRIDAY to take 25% off (11/24-11/29); Use the code CYBERWEEK to take 20% off mattresses + 25% off everything else (11/30-12/6).
Anthropologie: Take 30% off regular-priced items and an extra 30% off sale items at Anthropologie (11/24-11/28).
Apple: Save $50 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and $290 on Apple Watches at Amazon.
Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through 11/29; Save 30% sitewide through 11/29.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on Bed Bath & Beyond's kitchen, bedding, and holiday deals.
Casper: Get 20% off Casper mattresses and 10% off everything else (11/20-11/24); Save up to 30% on bundles, 20% on mattresses, and 10% on everything else (11/25-11/30).
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy 20% off luxury bedding, sheets, and décor from Crane & Canopy with code "CHEER20" (11/23-11/30).
Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute until 11/27 and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until 12/4.
Home Depot: Take up to 25% off appliances, up to 30% off select wine & beverage coolers and 30% off select small appliances through 12/1.
Instant Pot: Get a $60 discount on the Instant Pot Duo at Amazon.
Gravity Blankets: Save 40% on mattresses and 30% on blankets, robes, and masks from Gravity Blankets (11/22-11/30).
Kohl's: Get 20% off when you use the promo code GOSHOP20 at checkout from Kohl's (11/27-12/1).
Lowes: Get discounts on home decor, save up to $750 on major appliances, and take 40% off select tools at Lowes through 12/1.
My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 20% off premium bamboo sheets from My Sheets Rock when you use the promo code EPIC from (11/23-11/29).
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom Black Friday Deals.
Nutribllet: Use the code GRAVY to save 25% sitewide at Nutribllet (11/22-12/2).
Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to 75% on your Saks Fifth Avenue order (11/25-11/30).
shopDisney: Take 20% off sitewide at shopDisney, plus get free shipping when you spend $75+ (11/24-11/27).
Society6: Take up to 50% off sitewide at Society6 (11/21-11/30).
SodaStream: Take $40 off the new Terra sparkling water mater from SodaStream (11/21-12/4).
Virtruvi: Save 30% sitewide diffusers and essential oils from Vitruvi (11/21-11/29).
Walmart: Get major discounts on furniture, electronics, and more at Walmart.
Wayfair: Take up to 80% off Wayfair and get free shipping (11/25-11/29).
—Originally published Nov. 24 at 6:12 AM PT.