Listen Closely to Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce and More Singers' Favorite Holiday Songs

Watch : Lady A Chooses Kelly Clarkson to Go Caroling

The best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

When you turn up the car radio or walk into your favorite store, chances are Christmas music will be playing hour by hour. But with so many talented artists releasing holiday songs, you may be curious to find out what you should listen to once Thanksgiving passes by.

Ahead of CMA Country Christmas, singers like Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood shared their favorite festive tracks to inspire your own holiday playlist. And for others like Brett Eldredge, they revealed who they would love to go caroling with in the streets of Nashville and beyond.

"If I could go Christmas caroling with any artist, I'd probably go with Snoop Dogg," he exclusively told E! News. "I'm obsessed with Snoop Dogg...I've always loved his music but I love just his persona, his story and who he is."

For Lady A's Hillary Scott, she would love to sing with one coach from The Voice in particular. "I would say Kelly Clarkson," she said. "I think she would be a really fun artist to carol with, probably for the adult beverages and the songs."