25 Brands With Celeb Followings That Are Having Major Black Friday Sales

Score insane deals from brands like goop, BaubleBar, Revolve, Fenty Beauty, Alo Yoga, Frankies Bikinis and more!

By Emily Spain Nov 24, 2021 1:00 PM
Who else already has their credit card number memorized and it's not even Black Friday?! Hopefully we aren't the only ones doing some major damage saving.

Luckily, we don't have to wait until this weekend to save big on buzzworthy beauty, fashion, wellness and home products. As the lovers of pop culture that we are here at E!, it's only fitting that we round up the best deals from the brands celebrities can't get enough of. 

Below, all the ways you can save on Rihanna's skin and makeup linesOprah's favorite SuperLattesKim Kardashian's SKIMS, Shay Mitchell's BÉIS and 21 more brands that will have you looking and feeling like an It Girl (or guy)!

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals 2021: Nordstrom, Gymshark, Madewell, Anthropologie, SKIMS, & More

BaubleBar

In need of some bling to twin with your fave celeb? Run don't walk to save 30% off BaubleBar's site. Plus, the beloved Alidia Ring is on sale for just $12!

Shop @
BaubleBar

Charlotte Tilbury

Glam lovers can save 30% on select product bundles from Charlotte Tilbury!

Shop @
Charlotte Tilbury

Alo Yoga

Through 11/30, save up to 20% off sitewide, including Alo's celeb-loved sherpa jackets, plus the latest releases from the brand's Holiday collection.

Shop @
Alo Yoga

The Honest Company

Whether you're in need of a clean makeup and skincare routine or new cleaning essentials, take 25% off bestselling Honest Co. products with code: BF25

Shop @
The Honest Co.

Kora Organics

Get glowing skin like Miranda Kerr thanks to Kora Organics' 20% off sitewide sale! Just use code: GLOWBRIGHT20. Sale ends 11/29.

Shop @
Kora Organics

Partake Foods

With celeb investors like Rihanna and Jay-Z, you know Partake's selection of good-for-you treats is next level. Starting 11/26, the brand is offering 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders worth $35+ through 11/29.

Shop @
Partake

SKIMS

The sale we've all been waiting for! Starting on 11/25, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is having their bi-annual sale. Score deals on bestselling loungewear and shapewear styles, plus for the first time ever, the Cozy collection will be on sale!

Shop @
SKIMS

Frankies Bikinis

Prep for tropical holiday vacations or stock up for swimsuit season while saving big! Frankies Bikinis is offering 20% off sitewide during their Early Black Friday Sale.

Shop @
Frankies Bikinis

Clevr Blends

Among the many sales we'll be shopping this week is Clevr Blends' Black Friday sale! The Meghan Markle-backed and Oprah-loved SuperLatte brand is offering up to 35% off sitewide from 11/26-11/27.

Shop @
Clevr Blends

Gymshark

Score up to 70% off must-have activewear styles that are equally stylish and functional. It's no wonder so many celebs are spotted repping the UK-based fitness brand!

Shop @
Gymshark

goop

Score 40% off a selection of apparel, shoes, beauty and housewares from brands like GANNI, Monrow, G.Label, goop Beauty and more.

Shop @
goop

Draper James

Elle Woods would definitely approve of Draper James' 30% off sitewide! Stock up on holiday party fits, pajamas and more Southern style-inspired finds.

Shop @
Draper James

8 Other Reasons

Upgrade your jewelry collection or pick up gifts for the bling lovers on your list! 8 Other Reasons is offering 40% off sitewide from 11/25-11/28. 

Shop @
8 Other Reasons

Good American

If you really want to feel good in the skin you're in, head over to Good American to score 25% off sitewide today through 11/30! Certain exclusions apply.

Shop @
Good American

Verb

Save 30% off sitewide! It's the perfect time to stock up on nourishing shampoos and conditioners, stylers, hair treatments and body care.

Shop @
Verb

Dermaflash

Pick up must-have skincare gadgets and save 30% off sitewide with code: HOLIDAY30 and enjoy free shipping!

Shop @
Dermaflash

BÉIS

Shay Mitchell's travel essentials brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus enjoy daily doorbusters up to 50% off until 11/28. 

Shop @
BÉIS

SolaWave

Combining microcurrent technology, red light therapy and a warming massage, the SolaWave is a must for the beauty lover on your list. Until 11/30, buy one and get one free!

 

Shop @
SolaWave

Tata Harper

Until 11/25, enjoy 25% off any $100+ order! From 11/25 to 11/28, skincare fanatics can score 25% off any order, plus get a bandana with purchases $250+ by using code: TATA250. 

 

Shop @
Tata Harper

Wolven

Break a sweat in style and comfort with Wolven's chic activewear! Now through 11/28, fitness lovers can save 40% off sitewide. No code needed!

Shop @
Wolven

BonBonWhims

Upgrade your jewelry game thanks to BonBonWhims' Black Friday Sale! For a limited time, you can save 20% off your purchase with code: BONBONBF.

Shop @
BonBonWhims

Fenty Beauty + Skin

Is Rihanna on your beauty mood board? Great news! Both Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty are offering 25% off sitewide until 11/29.

Shop @
Fenty Beauty
Shop @
Fenty Skin

JW PEI

Everyone's favorite It Girl handbags are on sale! JW PEI is offering up to 70% off selected items, up to 25% off bestsellers, up to 40% off accessories, plus score an extra 12% off sitewide.

Shop @
JW PEI

Revolve

Revolve's Early Black Friday Sale starts today! Score up to 50% off bestselling styles that are sure to turn heads at your next holiday party.

 

Shop @
Revolve

Pair of Thieves

Cash Warren's Pair of Thieves is offering up to 65% off underwear, 20% off loungewear and shirts, plus 25% off socks and 30% off masks!

Shop @
Pair of Thieves

Still in the mood to save big? Check out the best Black Friday sales from A-Z.

