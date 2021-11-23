2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
Exclusive

Iman Shumpert Reflects on History-Making Dancing With the Stars Win

Basketball player Iman Shumpert hopes he made the NBA proud and "did it justice" after taking home the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars Nov. 22.

Iman Shumpert had a slam dunk on the dance floor.

The 31-year-old basketball star (who has played for the Knicks, Cavaliers, Kings, Rockets and Nets) became the first-ever NBA player to win the Mirrorball trophy on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars.

During the finale on Monday, Nov. 22, Shumpert and partner Daniella Karagach danced their way to the top, then talked with E! News about the victory. 

"It means a lot," he shared. "I think with the NBA, we're a family, a fraternity at the end of the day. And any time I got to put that hat on to represent them, I try and do it the right way. I hope they was watching, supporting." He added, "I hope we did it justice. I love my NBA family." 

Of course, Shumpert, whose wife is Teyana Taylor, also wanted to make his parents proud. 

He told E! News that his mom "watches this show so much, loves this show, always talks about the outfits, the production, what it means to her." The athlete explained that his mom and dad flew out to LA to watch him perform but "weren't able to come in, because my father tested positive for COVID." 

photos
Keeping Score of Dancing With the Stars Season 30

The We Got Love Teyana & Iman star shared, "He's good, he's doing good... He got his shots and everything, so he's doing good, but they weren't able to be here." 

"I needed that moment to confirm to myself that they was happy and they was proud," he said of the win. "I just can't wait so they can share this actual feeling and touch the trophy."

ABC/Eric McCandless

Finalist Amanda Kloots graciously shared her reaction to his win on Instagram on Tuesday. "Watching you two dance last night brought everyone to their feet! I cannot imagine a more deserving couple to hold that mirrorball trophy!" she wrote. "To all the [finalists], it was an awesome night sharing the dance floor with you!"

Take a look back at season 30 contestants and their scores below.

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 33 points (Villains)
Week 5: 28 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 32 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 35 points
Week 9: 75 points
Week 10: 80 points

Total: 420 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 40 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 39 points
Week 8: 39 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 80 points

Total: 474 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes), 36 points (Villains)
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 79 points
Week 10: 78 points

Total: 460 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 27 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 34 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 38 points
Week 9: 71 points
Week 10: 76 points

Total: 413 out of 510

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 36 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 36 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 72 points

Total: 371 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 33 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points
Week 9: 75 points

Total: 368 out of 430

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 38 points 
Week 8: 32 points

Total: 288 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 38 points plus four bonus points
Week 8: 36 points

Total: 296 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 34 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 32 points

Total: 235 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 29 points (Heroes), 30 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 32 points

Total: 198 out of 270

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 181 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 26 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 123 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 25 points (Heroes), 27 points (Villains)

Total: 118 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

