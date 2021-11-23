Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.

We're thrilled to learn of Anderson's return to Law & Order, as it falls around his departure from Black-ish, which will debut its eighth and final season on Jan. 4 on ABC. Yet, don't expect Anderson to appear in several seasons of Law & Order, because, as of right now, he's only signed on for one season of the revival.