2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

We’re "Burnin Up" for These "Cool" Jonas Brother Gift Guide Picks

If you love the Jonas Brothers, you'll be a "Sucker" for these clothes, stickers, mugs, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 23, 2021 11:06 PMTags
FashionJonas BrothersLife/StyleNick JonasJoe JonasKevin JonasHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop HomeCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Jonas Brothers Netflix Roast Gift Guide(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been fanning out over the Jonas Brothers before they made it big, while they were on hiatus, and when they got back together, then you're not alone. The group has one of the most loyal fanbases around. We have been "Burnin' Up" for Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas from the jump, which is why we decided to put together a Jonas Brothers gift guide.

We found clothes, mugs, stickers, jewelry, and more items that are the perfect gifts for Jonas Brothers fans... or for yourself, because, well, aren't we all Jonas Brothers fans at this point? Treat yourself.

read
Get Into Brie Mode With Our Fearless Total Bellas Gift Guide

Cup of Joe (+Nick & Kevin) Coffee Mug

If you love the band, you might as well start every morning with a laugh along with your sip of coffee. This mug is just too funny to pass up.

$23
$18
Etsy

Jonas Brothers Christmas Pullover Sweatshirt

Why get a traditional Christmas sweater when you can get this Jonas Brothers-inspired sweatshirt instead? 

$36
Redbubble

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

3

Jimmie Allen’s Wife “Turned Away By Hospital” Amid Babies' Illness

Jobros The One Where They Get Back Together Shirt

If you love Friends and the Jonas Brothers, this shirt could not be any more perfect to symbolize the group's reunion. It's available in many sizes, colors, and styles.

$17
Etsy

Jo Bros Socks

We're a sucker for these socks emblazoned with a drawing of the famous trio. 

$15
Etsy

Jonas Brothers Merchandise Essential T-Shirt

OG fans recognize this t-shirt's logo from back in the day. 

$23
Redbubble

Jonas Brother Coloring Book

If you adore the Jonas Brothers and you're looking for a way to unwind, check out this coloring book inspired by the band. It's a fun way to relax and feel creative.

$7
Amazon

JoBros Tote Bag

If you're looking for a new tote for your everyday essentials to carry to class or work, this is perfect for all Jonas Brothers fans.

$25
Etsy

Jonas Brothers Tie Dye Beaded Bracelet

How adorable is this tie dye bracelet? It has some colorful beads along with the word "Jonas."

$8
$6
Etsy

Jonas Brothers Inspired Hand Painted False Nails

If you're already decked out in Jonas Brothers merch, but you feel like you aren't fanning out enough, step up your nail game. These nails are decorated with nail art in honor of the band. 

$21
Etsy

Jonas Brothers Decal

Turn anything you own into Jonas Brothers merch with this decal. Stick this on your laptop, binder, notebook, or even your car window to rep the band wherever you go. 

$4
Etsy

Ooo This is an SOS T-Shirt (Unisex) - Concert Tee

This graphic t-shirt is the perfect throwback to the iconic "SOS" lyrics.

$18
$14
Etsy

Burnin' Up Thank You Bag Unisex Tee

If you can't help getting nostalgic for old school lyrics, this "Burnin' Up" t-shirt is something you need in your closet.

$21
Etsy

Nick Joe Kevin Jonas Sweatshirt

Rep your favorite siblings with this sweatshirt, which is also available in white.

$37
$33
Etsy

Have A Cool Birthday Greeting Card

If you're looking for the perfect birthday card to give a Jonas Brother fan, this is a "Cool" option (pun intended).

$5
Etsy

Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Unisex T-Shirt

If Happiness Begins is your favorite album, let the world know with this t-shirt.

$22
Etsy

Joe Jonas Greeting Card

If you have a special someone in your life who's a Jonas Brother fan, this is the perfect card for an anniversary, Valentine's Day, a birthday, or even just because.

$5
Etsy

If you're looking for more pop culture-inspired shopping, check out our Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip gift guide.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

3

Jimmie Allen’s Wife “Turned Away By Hospital” Amid Babies' Illness

4

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Dating John Hersey

5

Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery: 12 People Charged