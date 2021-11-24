2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
Score BaubleBar's Iconic Alidia Ring for Just $12!

Not only can you save on the brand's most iconic ring collection, but BaubleBar's beloved Pisa bracelets are also on sale!

By Emily Spain Nov 24, 2021
All we have to say is get your credit cards before you read further!

In addition to BaubleBar's 30% off sitewide Black Friday Sale, the cult-favorite jewelry brand is offering unheard of doorbuster deals on their bestselling Alidia Ring and Pisa Bracelet collections. Now through 11/30, you can save big on the ring and bracelet stacks of your dreams, and of course, get the fashionistas on your gift-giving list taken care of.

Trust us when we say, you will wear both styles every. single. day. The Alidia Ring and Pisa Bracelets are iconic for a reason! 

Scroll below to save big!

Mini Alidia Ring

Choose from five unique colorways and craft your dream ring stack! We love this ring because it's not overly flashy, but will add some bling to an otherwise plain outfit.

$44
$12
BaubleBar

Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring

Layer the Alice Ring with the Mini Alidia Ring or wear it alone for a stylish look! Not to mention, it comes in seven sizes to ensure the perfect fit. 

$48
$12
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Jimmie Allen’s Wife “Turned Away By Hospital” Amid Babies' Illness

3

Blake Moynes' Mom Shades Katie Thurston Amid John Hersey Romance

Pisa 14K Gold Bracelet

Serve up major arm candy while saving big! The Pisa Bracelet is super versatile and can easily be paired with other BaubleBar styles.

$55
$10
BaubleBar

Lovestruck Pisa Bracelet

We heart this bracelet! Treat yourself to one and give another to someone you love.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Disney Pisa Bracelet

Disney fans, this bracelet is for you! Take Mickey's positive attitude with you wherever you go.

$32
$10
BaubleBar

