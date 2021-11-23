2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Before saying goodbye to 2021, Netflix is offering entertainment junkies new episodes of Emily in Paris, and projects with Colton Underwood and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

The holidays are here again and it's time to stream!

On Nov. 23, Netflix announced the movies, TV shows and specials that will be coming to its platform throughout the month of December. For those who find themselves desperately in need of some entertainment as they travel or spend time with family, Netflix is here to help.

For starters, new episodes of Emily in Paris will finally return just in time for Christmas on Dec. 22. For others who want a post-holiday treat, the cast of Queer Eye will head to Texas for season six, kicking off Dec. 31.

For TV fans who prefer their eye candy in the form of real estate but have already binged Selling Sunset, Netflix is here to gift us with the premiere of Selling Tampa on Dec. 15. 

Ultimately, this is only a taste of what's to come in the final month of the year. 

Get your calendars out and prepare to clear your schedule for exciting projects featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Colton Underwood, Nicole Byer and more in our helpful guide below

Dec. 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
Kayko and Kokosh 
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Power of the Dog 
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool's Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist
Coyotes 
Single All The Way 
The Whole Truth 

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue 
Coming Out Colton 
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Mixtape 
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas 

Dec. 5

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 8) 

Dec. 6

David and the Elves 
Voir 

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) 

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special 

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid 
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos 

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours
Aranyak 
Back to the Outback 
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral 
Twentysomethings: Austin 
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! 
The Shack
Still Out of My League 
Two 
The Unforgivable 

Dec. 11

Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy 

Dec. 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (Episode 9)

Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Dec. 14

The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant 
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe 
The Giver
The Hand of God 
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa 
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights 
A Naija Christmas 
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef 

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2

Dec. 18

Bulgasi: Immortal Souls 
Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo 

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster 
Grumpy Christmas 

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas 
Don't Look Up 
Minnal Murali 
The Silent Sea 
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 
Vicky and Her Mystery 
Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single's Inferno 
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material 
Stories of a Generation—With Pope Francis 

Dec. 26

Lulli 

Dec. 28

World Party Presents: Math! 

Dec. 29

Anxious People 
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Dec. 30

Kitz 
Hilda and the Mountain King 

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter 
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close 
Seal Team 

