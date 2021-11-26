Grease: Live Alum Vanessa Hudgens Shares Her Advice for the Annie Live! Cast

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Picks Her Prince Charming

Words of encouragement.

Annie Live! is mere days away from making its debut on NBC, but before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2, Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens is sharing her advice for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith.

"I feel like the musical theater community is a community that comes prepared, so come prepared," Hudgens said during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 22. "And have fun!"

The actress played Betty Rizzo in Fox's live, televised remake of Grease in 2016. Her performance was lauded by critics and audiences alike, with many praising her resilience, as the broadcast came just one day after her father had died of cancer. Hudgens performed "in his honor" and a dedication was included in the show's end credits.

Grease: Live went on to earn five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Special Class Program.