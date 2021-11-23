You'll Find Comfort In Andrew Garfield's Beautifully Put Outlook on Grief and Loss

Watch : Andrew Garfield's Dad Recalls His Childhood Days

Allow us to state the obvious: Grief freakin' stinks.

No one prepares you for the way it sneaks up on you, crashing down like a tidal wave. One minute, you're simply minding your own business and then the next, you're suddenly drowning, calling out for a rescue squad.

But perhaps, there's a more uplifting way of looking at it. Perhaps, grief itself is the life raft keeping us afloat as we find ways to honor our person. That's the outlook Andrew Garfield has learned to embrace following the death of his mom Lynn.

"I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it's only a beautiful thing," he shared on the Nov. 22 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99. So I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her. And I told her every day. We all told her every day she was the best of us."