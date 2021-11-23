Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery: 12 People Charged

Watch : Legal Expert Weighs in on Kim Kardashian Robbery Lawsuit

French officials are taking Kim Kardashian's burglary case to trial.

Two judges have indicted 12 people in connection with the 2016 incident, in which nearly $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, a judicial source tells E! News.

The defendants will be tried for robbery with a weapon committed in an organized gang; kidnapping and forcible confinement; or criminal association, according to the source. Prosecutors have not identified who was charged and for which alleged crimes.

During the early hours of Oct. 3, 2016, five men gained entry to Kardashian's hotel room after they threatened the concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the beauty mogul's door, according to the French Interior Ministry. At the time, Kardashian was in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.