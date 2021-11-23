2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
Everything We Know About Dollface Season 2

After a long break, Dollface is returning for season 2. Grab your BFFs and check out all the details here.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 23, 2021
Watch: How Shay Mitchell Told "Dollface" Costars She Was Pregnant

Real friends stick together forever, and we consider ourselves very good friends with Jules and her girl gang.

Hulu has just announced that Dollface will be showing its face again on Hulu in 2022.  

The series, which tells the story of Jules (Kat Dennings), who reunites with the friends she ditched while she was in a relationship, will be back on Feb. 11.

New episodes will follow the friends post-pandemic, post-heartbreak and post-20s, as the friends head into the big 3-0. When we last saw the group in the episode "Bridesmaid" Jules finally had carved out her place with group despite causing havoc at a wedding. Coming back Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell), Izzy (Esther Povitsky) and Jules must now balance their group dynamic with work, love, and a deeper relationship with themselves. It just never gets any easier, does it.

Kat Dennings' Best Looks

As reported in TV Line, season two will see Jayson Blair recurring as a new love interest for Izzy, and Lilly Singh as a queer bar owner who becomes involved with Stella.

Corinne Foxx will be back as the daughter of a music-industry mogul trying for a fast-tracked friendship with Madison, and Luke Cook is also reportedly in for an undisclosed recurring guest role.

Kat in the show may be broken up, but in real life her love life is going very well. On May 13, the WandaVision actress announced on social media her engagement to musician Andrew W.K. In the post she snapped a close-up shot of her gorgeous diamond ring. "Don't mind if I do," she wrote to her 4.5 million Instagram followers alongside a pic of the duo kissing.

