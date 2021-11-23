You’ll Be Anything But Sour Over Olivia Rodrigo’s 7 Grammy Nominations

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

We're sure she couldn't be happier.

Olivia Rodrigo's banner year is getting better and better. The High School Musical: The Musical star was nominated for seven GRAMMYs on Nov. 23—including the top music categories.

The 18-year-old's chart-topping single "Driver's License" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. SOUR, her debut album, picked up nods in the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. And "Good 4 U" was nominated for Best Music Video.

Olivia, herself picked up a nomination in the Best New Artist category. Facing off against The Kid LAROI, FINNEAS, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab and Saweetie.

The competition isn't so sour. Oliva is in good company as one of this year's top contenders. Jon Batiste takes the lead with 11 nominations. Followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with 8. Billie Eillish joins Olivia with 7 nominations and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett scored 5 nominations.