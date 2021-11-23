Outlander Has Finally, At Long Last Set a Premiere Date for Season 6

Set your clocks, time travelers. The moment is finally here.
Outlander, the wildly popular Starz drama starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, will return in the spring.
Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander books on which the show is based, announced the news on Monday, Nov. 22, at a launch event for the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Beez That I Am Gone.
On March 6, 2022, the series resumes for the first time since 2020, after the longest pause between seasons in the show's history. We last saw Claire (Balfe), who had survived a brutal encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy), returning home to her beloved family. Fraser's Ridge welcomes her after her escape, and Jamie (Heughan) lovingly helps her navigate her way out of the tragedy amid the impending Revolutionary War.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said that some new arrivals associated with the Christie family will bring chaos to Fraser's Ridge in season six saying, "The audience will find out quickly where all this tension comes from."
Tom (Mark Lewis Jones) and his two children, Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and Malva (Jessica Reynolds) are out to be disruptive. "They are not your typical villains," Balfe added in the publication. "There are so many twists in the tale. It's very destabilizing for Claire."
Executive producer Maril Davis chimed in that Jamie and Claire, "keep thinking they're safe at Fraser's Ridge, but in season six we're asking, 'What do you do when your home turns against you?' We'll see how that happens in their own backyard."
We are ready for it. For now, fans can catch up on the first five seasons on Starz, as well as Amazon Prime and Hulu.