Grab a Plate and Feast on the 2021 Pop Culture Moments We're Most Thankful For

According to Starbucks and gift guides, the holidays are here.

But fear not, in reality it is still only November—though Thursday is Thanksgiving and why are you reading this, don't you have cooking to do and a table to set and a list of acceptable discussion topics to make?!

However, if you're busy taking a well-deserved break, then you've come to the right place. Because this is the time when we all look back on the year that's somehow already barreling to a close and take stock of where we (and our favorite celebrity couples, the TV shows we love, etc.) are at, and ideally stir up some rather fond memories.

And because Thanksgiving has the appropriate action built right into the name, we've been thinking extra hard about what went down in the world of pop culture in 2021, whether it was in days of yore (i.e. January) or in July or just last week, that we couldn't be more thankful for.