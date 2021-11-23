The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Dating John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Break Up

Katie Thurston is finding love again after her final rose wilted.

Almost a month after The Bachelorette star and her fiancé Blake Moynes announced the end of their engagement, E! News has confirmed that the star is enjoying a budding romance with another contestant from season 17, John Hersey.



"Katie and John were mutually in the friend zone for months," a source tells E! News. As for the start of something new? Although Katie sent John home in the second week of her season earlier this year, their friendship came back around. "A lot has changed in the last four weeks," the insider shared. "And it's been wild but exciting for those closest to them to witness."



And it sounds like everything is coming up roses. As the source pointed out, "It's clear Katie has never been happier."



The development in Katie's personal life comes after she and Blake announced their split in a joint statement, each shared to their respective social media accounts, in late October. The two got engaged during a shocking season finale, which aired in August.