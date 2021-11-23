2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Dating John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

Almost a month after The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes announced their breakup, a source confirms to E! News that she's dating season 17 contestant John Hersey.

By Kisha Forde Nov 23, 2021 7:23 PMTags
TVReality TVThe BachelorThe BacheloretteCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Break Up

Katie Thurston is finding love again after her final rose wilted.

Almost a month after The Bachelorette star and her fiancé Blake Moynes announced the end of their engagement, E! News has confirmed that the star is enjoying a budding romance with another contestant from season 17, John Hersey.
 
"Katie and John were mutually in the friend zone for months," a source tells E! News. As for the start of something new? Although Katie sent John home in the second week of her season earlier this year, their friendship came back around. "A lot has changed in the last four weeks," the insider shared. "And it's been wild but exciting for those closest to them to witness."
 
And it sounds like everything is coming up roses. As the source pointed out, "It's clear Katie has never been happier."
 
The development in Katie's personal life comes after she and Blake announced their split in a joint statement, each shared to their respective social media accounts, in late October. The two got engaged during a shocking season finale, which aired in August.

photos
The Bachelorette Season 18: Meet the Suitors

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Katie shared on Instagram on Oct. 25. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Dating John Hersey

3

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

Added Katie, "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

For an update on other Bachelor Nation couples, check out everything we know here.

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Dating John Hersey

3

Tori Spelling Explains Why Dean McDermott Is Absent From Family Photo

4

Jimmie Allen’s Wife “Turned Away By Hospital” Amid Babies' Illness

5

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson