11 Incredible Deals From Sephora’s Black Friday Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Why wait for Friday when you can shop now? Sephora's Black Friday Sale is on and you can save big on makeup and skincare from Urban Decay, Clinique, Kiehl's Since 1851 and more. There are a ton of great deals to shop this year, and we don't want you to miss out.
In case you weren't aware, Sephora has been dropping new sales all week. For today only, you can score 25% off all Lancôme products. That means you can get the Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover, our personal fave for removing stubborn eye makeup, in the value size for just $32. That's the price of the standard size and you get 2.5 oz more. But that's not the only great deal right now.
We've rounded up the best deals from Sephora's Black Friday sale. Check those out below.
Urban Decay Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette
This limited edition eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay is themed to Marvel Studios' Eternals. It features 15 bold, "enery-charged" shades in metallic, matte and pearly finishes. Right now, it's 50% off!
It Cosmetics Superstar Superhero Eye Trio Set
This holiday gift set from It Cosmetics has everything you need to create a fab eye look this holiday season. It features the bestselling Superhero Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, the Superhero No-Tug Sharpenable Gel Liner and the Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil. If you buy these items individually, it will cost around $95. Right now, you can get it for just $25. Talk about an amazing deal!
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
If you're a fan of Fenty Beauty, there are quite a few items on sale and you don't want to miss out. Right now, the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is 50% off. It's a hydrating formula wth medium-to-full coverage, and there are currently eight shades left. If yours is available, we highly recommend stocking up.
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks are highly pigmented, non-drying and go on smooth. You can snag these for just $7 right now.
Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer
This oversized limited-edition highlighter from Marc Jacobs Beauty will give you an ethereal golden glow. Sephora shoppers rave over how gorgeous it looks on the skin, and they say it lasts long too. Right now, it's just $25.
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara
This mascara from Urban Decay is one of our go-to's. It stays on a while and really makes the lashes look a lot fuller. Right now you can snag a full size tube for just $10.
Sol de Janeiro Over the Moon Set
We're over the moon for this limited-edition holiday gift set from Sol de Janeiro. It features the Brazilian Touch Hand Sanitizer and Brazilian Touch Hand Cream, both of which smell so good. This makes for a great stocking stuffer.
Pat McGrath Labs Blitz Astral Quad Eyeshadow Palette
We absolutely love anything that comes from Pat McGrath Labs and this eyeshadow palette is no exception. It features four gorgeous eyeshadows in glitter, shimmer and high shine finishes.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
If you're someone who gets dry, chapped lips in the winter, we highly recommend stocking up on this lip balm from Laneige. It's lightweight, hydrating and feels so luxurious on.
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
Clinique's award-winning Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover will melt away makeup with ease. It's a favorite among Sephora shoppers for how well it works on all skin types. Right now, you can get it for just $24.
Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
If you're someone who loves neutrals, be sure to snag Urban Decay's Naked3 palette. It features 12 rose-hued neutrals in matte, pearl and metallic finishes. Right now it's on sale for just $27.
