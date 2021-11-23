11 Incredible Deals From Sephora’s Black Friday Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Why wait for Friday when you can shop now? Sephora's Black Friday Sale is on and you can save big on makeup and skincare from Urban Decay, Clinique, Kiehl's Since 1851 and more. There are a ton of great deals to shop this year, and we don't want you to miss out.

In case you weren't aware, Sephora has been dropping new sales all week. For today only, you can score 25% off all Lancôme products. That means you can get the Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover, our personal fave for removing stubborn eye makeup, in the value size for just $32. That's the price of the standard size and you get 2.5 oz more. But that's not the only great deal right now.

We've rounded up the best deals from Sephora's Black Friday sale. Check those out below.