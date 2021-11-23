Grammy Nominations 2022 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, Halsey and More

Watch : 2021 GRAMMYs Fashion Round-Up: Megan, Dua, Doja & More

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards are finally here!

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt announced this year's nominees during a Nov. 23 livestream with help from several stars, including BTS, Billie Eilish, Gayle King, Finneas, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Måneskin, Tayla Parx, Nate Bargatze and Carly Pearce.

Jon Batiste received the most nominations with 11 nods followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who each earned eight. Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo trailed closely behind with seven nominations each.

And while fans rejoiced about the many artists who they were surprised made the cut, there were others who were disappointed by their favorites getting left off the list.

"Announcing nominations is a celebration of excellence, of hope, of possibility and anticipation. Announcing the nominations also usually kicks off an intense discussion about who was nominated and who wasn't," Mason said. "Everyone will have their opinions and give their analysis. Some people will be extremely happy and some not so much. Lots will be said and the reason is simple: Music matters, and the people who make it matter. Because being recognized by your peers with a Grammy Award is the ultimate honor."