All the Details on Bachelor Nation's Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's "Dream" Honeymoon in St. Barts

Watch : Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke's life as a married couple is off to a rosy start.

After tying the knot in Tennessee on Nov. 13, The Bachelor alum and the aesthetician jetted off to Saint Barts for their honeymoon, which felt like "a weeklong dream," he exclusively shared with E! News. "It's hard to process how incredible the week was."

The couple stayed in an Océan Lux Piscine Privée suite at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa located along the shores of Grand Cul de Sac, where they enjoyed hiking, snorkeling, lounging on the beach and a few couple's massages. "It was adventurous, relaxing and romantic every day," Ben raved, later adding, "We danced, we drank, we ate, we celebrated, we kissed, and we enjoyed every second!"

For the duo, who made their relationship Instagram official in early 2019, the trip was the perfect opportunity to unwind before they begin their next journey of life together.

"This was a trip to focus on slowing down and appreciating the amazing wedding weekend we had with friends and family!" the reality star told E! News. "It was also a time to dream of all the stuff that will be coming our way in the future as a couple," he said. "Finally, it was a week to show our love for each other and the appreciation I have for Jessica as my wife!"